MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.50.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MTY opened at C$51.70 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -29.90.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

