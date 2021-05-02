Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,738,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

