Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold a total of 88,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

