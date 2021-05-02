Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $946,000 Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

