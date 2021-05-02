Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.35 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.