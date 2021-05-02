PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,888 shares of company stock worth $18,476,395. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.