Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $18.98 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.