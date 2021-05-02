Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

