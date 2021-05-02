State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.63 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

