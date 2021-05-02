Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

FRGI stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

