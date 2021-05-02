State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

