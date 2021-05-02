State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RPC were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RPC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in RPC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,938,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

