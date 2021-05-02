State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 162 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globant were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.