State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.10 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

