ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.