Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.