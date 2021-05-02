Raymond James Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $97.03 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,866 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

