Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WERN. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

WERN stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

