Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.33 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

