Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 83,764 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of American Finance Trust worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.86%.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.