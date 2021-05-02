Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invitae by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

