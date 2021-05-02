Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,433 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareDx by 140.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

