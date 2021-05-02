Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 82,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.