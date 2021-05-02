Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
