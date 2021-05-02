Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

