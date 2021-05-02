The Western Union (WU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WU stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

