Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

