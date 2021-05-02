Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.
BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.
BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $109.18.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.