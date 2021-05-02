Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.