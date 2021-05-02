Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.