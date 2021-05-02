Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

ACEL stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,833. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

