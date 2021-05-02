Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mistras Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MG stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

