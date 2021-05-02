Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.49% of Genie Energy worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genie Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

