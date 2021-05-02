JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.