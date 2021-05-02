Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $0.26. Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $537.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 619.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 193,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 166,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

