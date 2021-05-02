Berenberg Bank Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 48

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.44 ($0.59) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60). The stock has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

