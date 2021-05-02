JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.16. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

