Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 361,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

