Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

