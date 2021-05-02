Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.