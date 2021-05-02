Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 24.8%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

