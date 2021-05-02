Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.