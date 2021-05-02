MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 248.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

