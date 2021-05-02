InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.02. 53,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.