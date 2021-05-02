JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 1,556.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

COPX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

