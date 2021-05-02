JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 43,063 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 716.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of CAMT opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

