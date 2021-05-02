JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,877 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of ESSA Bancorp worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

