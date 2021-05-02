Morgan Stanley Purchases 58,192 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,061 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

