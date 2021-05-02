Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

