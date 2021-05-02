Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

