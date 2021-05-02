Morgan Stanley Buys 405,202 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.