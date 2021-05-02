NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

